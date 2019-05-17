

Nicole Bogart, CTVNews.ca





Former WWE star Ashley Massaro has died at the age of 39, according to the wrestling organization.

"We are saddened to learn of the tragic death of former WWE Superstar Ashley Massaro," WWE said in a statement. "WWE offers its condolences to Ashley's family and friends."

Massaro performed in WWE from 2005 to 2008. She made her debut after winning the WWE Diva Search in 2005.

The model and wrestler was training to return to the ring, according to her Twitter account.

“Gonna be bumping around the ring starting next week,” Massaro tweeted in March. “Super pumped and ready to see what I got left in these ole boots of mine!”

Massaro also had a successful modelling career, including posing for Playboy, and appeared in the fifteenth season of Survivor in 2007.

News of her death shocked the WWE community, with many wrestlers and friends sharing their condolences online.

“I have no words. Ashley was my tag partner at Wrestlemania,” tweeted Maria Kanellis. “It seems like yesterday Ashley was a major part of my life and then our worlds changed and now she is gone.”

Her cause of death is currently unknown.

I can’t even begin to explain how devastated I am to hear about @ashleymassaro11 - legit one of the sweetest people I’ve ever known. When we fall into a dark place it can seem like it will never change but if you are there PLEASE keep hope & reach out for help. — Torrie Wilson (@Torrie11) May 17, 2019