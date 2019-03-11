

Cillian O'Brien, CTVNews.ca Staff





Soap opera star Jed Allan, known for his roles in "Beverly Hills, 90210" and "Days of Our Lives," has died aged 84.

“So sorry to post the very sad news of my father’s passing tonight,” his son Rick Brown posted on a Facebook fan page for his father Saturday night.

“He died peacefully and was surrounded by his family and loved so much by us and so many others. Thank you for all who are part of this wonderful tribute to my dad on Facebook.”

Born in New York in 1935, Allan was best known for the roles of C.C. Capwell on "Santa Barbara," Don Craig on "Days of Our Lives," Rush Sanders on "Beverly Hills, 90210," Scott Turner on "Lassie" and Harold Johnson on "The Bay."

Drama series "The Bay" also used social media to pay respect to the actor.

“In loving memory of the great Mr. Jed Allan,” the Instagram caption read.

“We send our deepest condolences to Mr. Allan’s close loved ones. It was a quite an honor to have him appear in the ‘special guest star’ role of Harold Johnson on The Bay.”

His death follows five days after the passing of fellow 90210 actor Luke Perry, who died aged 52 from a stroke.

Allan's on-screen son, 90210 star Ian Ziering, also posted a loving tribute to Instagram.

"So sad to hear we've lost another 90210 classmate,” he wrote.

“I had the pleasure of working with Jed Allan from 94 to 99. He played Rush Sanders, Steve's father. Such a great guy to work with, he will be missed."