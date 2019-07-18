

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - This year's Toronto International Film Festival will kick off with a star-studded feature documentary about Canadian rock legend Robbie Robertson and the creation of The Band.

Organizers say "Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and The Band" will make its world premiere as the opening night gala film at Roy Thomson Hall on Sept. 5.

This marks the first time TIFF is opening with a Canadian-made documentary, and the second year in a row it's kicking off with a film intended for a streaming service.

"Once Were Brothers" is a Crave original and will launch on the Bell Media streaming service later this year.

Last year TIFF opened with the Netflix historical drama "Outlaw King."

Executive produced by a team including Martin Scorsese, Brian Grazer, and Ron Howard, "Once Were Brothers" is described as a deeply personal story of how Robertson overcame adversity and founded his seminal 1970s group.