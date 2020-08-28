LOS ANGELES -- TikTok celebrities Bryce Hall and Blake Gray are facing criminal charges after they hosted recent parties in the Hollywood Hills despite the city's ban on large gatherings during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Los Angeles city attorney's office filed misdemeanour charges against Hall and Gray yesterday.

The internet celebrities with millions of followers on TikTok share a home and allegedly held two parties less than a week apart.

It's not immediately clear if Hall and Gray had attorneys who could speak on their behalf and efforts to reach their representatives were unsuccessful.

City Attorney Mike Feuer says he's not aware of any COVID-19 cases that have yet been linked to the Aug. 8 and Aug. 14 house parties, but the two-week period for symptoms to appear has not passed.

Los Angeles police responded to both parties, which featured several hundred guests, and issued citations.

Hall and Gray are accused of violating the city's pandemic health order and a party house ordinance.

Penalties include a year in jail and up to $2,000 in fines.

The Aug. 14 party was reportedly to celebrate Hall's 21st birthday.