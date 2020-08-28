LONDON -- Ryanair says a passenger was removed from a plane in London after he received a text message notifying him that he had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Authorities in hazmat suits boarded the plane Wednesday night and took the passenger and his companion off the plane at London's Stansted Airport before their seats and overhead luggage bins were disinfected.

The flight from London to Pisa, Italy, was delayed for an hour and 20 minutes.

Ryanair says the two passengers were wearing masks and on the plane for a short period. They were sent to an isolation area and put in touch with authorities from Public Health England.

The airline says "there was little if any risk of C19 transmission to other passengers or crew members - all of whom were also wearing face masks at all times."