TORONTO -- Canadian superstar Drake has shared a heartwarming photo of an important milestone in the life of his two-year-old son – his first day of school.

In a post on Instagram Wednesday, the rapper uploaded a photo of his young son Adonis standing in front of a black SUV with the caption: “First Day of School… The World Is Yours Kid.”

The toddler is dressed in a black hoodie with matching sweatpants and sneakers as he looks towards the camera for the photo.

The boy’s mother, Sophia Brussaux, also celebrated the big day by sharing a couple of photos of her and her son clad in a different outfit.

“First day back to school! Mama is proud of her big boy (part-time koala),” she captioned in French in an Instagram post Wednesday.

Drake has posted several photos of Adonis since he first debuted his son on Instagram in late March.

The news of Drake’s son first came to light in 2017 when Brussaux, a painter and former adult film star, told TMZ she was pregnant with the star’s child. The claim was repeated the following year in the lyrics of a Pusha T song in which the rapper accused Drake of “hiding a child.”

Later in 2018, Drake admitted he had a child with lyrics of his own when he sang, “I wasn't hiding my kid from the world, I was hiding the world from my kid” on the track “Emotionless.”