TORONTO -- Canadian performer Drake has shared images of his son for the first time.

The “God’s Plan” rapper posted the series of photos, featuring two-year-old Adonis, on his Instagram account early Monday morning. The images were accompanied by a 309-word caption encouraging fans to choose positive- over negative-thinking during difficult times.

“What is most important for you right now is to connect to your own inner light,” he wrote. “We are powerful manifestors, so once you make the choice in the moment to shift your awareness to something good, it will show you in your reality.”

The post marks the first time the rapper has shared pictures of his son, whose mother is painter and former adult film star Sophie Brussaux. In 2017, she told TMZ that she was pregnant with Drake's child, which the rapper's spokespeople denied. In 2018, rapper Pusha T reignited the rumour that Drake was “hiding a child” with a controversial song. Later that year, the Canadian rapper released his own song with the lyrics: "I wasn't hiding my kid from the world, I was hiding the world from my kid." The new Instagram post also includes a photo of Brusseaux with Drake and the boy.

The star has reportedly been in self-isolation at his Forest Hill mansion in Toronto since earlier this month when the COVID-19 pandemic worsened. He was tested for the virus after spending time with NBA stars.

“I love and miss my beautiful family and friends,” he continued on Instagram. “I can’t wait for the joyful day when we are all able to reunite. Until then please keep your lights on."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

