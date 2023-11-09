The Hollywood strikes are over. Here's when you could see your favorite stars and shows return
Missed your favourite actors? After nearly four months of striking, they're coming back.
Wednesday's deal between striking actors and studios and streaming services won't immediately restore filming to its full swing. That will take months.
But the tentative agreement -- which both sides say includes extraordinary provisions -- means that more than six months of labour strife in the film and television industries is drawing to a close. Soon, tens of thousands of entertainment sector workers could get back to work. And popular franchises, like "Deadpool," "Abbott Elementary" and "The Last of Us," will be a step closer to returning to screens.
Hollywood loves a happy ending. The actors' strike might provide that, though there's still the chance of strike sequels in the months ahead.
Here's some of what will happen next:
SO IS THE ACTORS' STRIKE REALLY OVER?
Picket lines are suspended and the only rallies on the horizon are celebratory ones that the actors union is promising will happen.
There are a couple of steps that need to happen before the deal becomes official. On Friday, the national board of the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists will review the agreement and could approve it. Then, the agreement's details will be released and the guild's full membership will vote on it.
But when striking screenwriters -- who started picketing May 2 -- reached their deal in September, their guild allowed writing work to resume before full ratification of the contract was complete.
While it's possible those votes scuttle the deal, the union's negotiating committee unanimously approved the deal and called off picketing.
WHAT'S IN THE DEAL?
The exact terms of the deal won't be released until later this week, but a few highlights are known.
The union says the deal is worth more than a billion dollars and they've "achieved a deal of extraordinary scope" that includes compensation increases, consent protections for use of artificial intelligence and actors' likenesses and includes a "streaming participation bonus."
The negotiation arm of the studios also says the deal includes historic provisions. The Association of Motion Picture and Television Producers said Wednesday the "tentative agreement represents a new paradigm."
It said the companies are giving "SAG-AFTRA the biggest contract-on-contract gains in the history of the union, including the largest increase in minimum wages in the last forty years; a brand new residual for streaming programs; extensive consent and compensation protections in the use of artificial intelligence; and sizable contract increases on items across the board."
Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, SAG-AFTRA's executive director and chief negotiator, told The Associated Press the gains made the long strike worth it.
"It's an agreement that our members can be proud of. I'm certainly very proud of it," Crabtree-Ireland told The Associated Press in an interview.
WHAT WILL START FILMING FIRST?
The strike put an immediate stop to "Deadpool 3" with Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, as well as Ridley Scott's "Gladiator" sequel. Those are likely among the first films that will resume production.
The resolution of the writers' strike allowed script work to resume on shows like "Abbott Elementary," "The White Lotus" and "Yellowjackets." That head start might help those productions get back on the air sooner once their stars are cleared to work.
Television moves faster than movies, which once filming ends still face a lengthy editing and promotional process.
In recent weeks more shows and movies announced delays -- Kevin Costner's final episodes of "Yellowstone" won't air until next November and the next "Mission: Impossible" film also delayed its release.'
WHAT OTHER CHANGES WILL I SEE NOW THAT THE STRIKE'S OVER?
Actors, lots more actors, will be talking about their work again. Splashy premieres will resume with their stars, as well.
Movies like "Killers of the Flower Moon" and this week's big release, "The Marvels," have been without their stars to promote the film. Strike rules forbid actors from promoting work done for the major studios, which kept Leonardo DiCaprio, Brie Larson and many other actors from doing interviews.
That's prevented many performers, like "Killers of the Flower Moon" breakout Lily Gladstone, from having some big celebratory moments.
Some projects have gotten exemptions, such as Michael Mann's upcoming racing drama "Ferrari." That freed stars Adam Driver and Patrick Dempsey to attend the Venice Film Festival -- and also allowed Dempsey to do an interview with People when it named him its Sexiest Man Alive.
But as Hollywood heads into its award season, expect to see more glamourous red-carpet shots and interviews with stars.
WHAT ABOUT AWARDS SEASON?
Well, it's back on, and it'll be supercharged.
One of the actors' strike ripple effects was to push the Emmy Awards from September into January. It'll now join the Grammys, the Screen Actors Guild Awards and the Oscars in Hollywood's traditional awards season. Those shows will all air between Jan. 15 and March 10.
Plans for the Emmys, and the SAG Awards, which will appear on Netflix, were in jeopardy as the strike got closer to 2024.
Still in limbo is the Golden Globe Awards, which is trying to reinvent itself after years of scandal, but doesn't yet have a U.S. broadcast partner.
AFTER TWO MAJOR STRIKES, WHAT'S NEXT?
Another actors' strike -- this one by video game performers -- is possible. Negotiations for that contract are ongoing, but a strike has been authorized.
Actors who work on video games range from voice performers to stunt performers. They, too, have expressed concerns about the use of AI in their industry.
The studios in 2024 will also be negotiating with set workers and their guild, the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees. From building sets to controlling the lighting and even creating effects, IATSE members are crucial to film and television production. They have been severely impacted by the filming shutdown and have joined the picket lines in the writers' and actors' strikes.
One of the key elements of the actors' and writers' strikes has been how much streaming has upended the industry, which could also be a key point in the set worker negotiations.
And other sectors of the industry have moved to unionize while this year's dual strikes played out. Some reality television workers are calling for a union, while visual effects artists who work on Marvel films voted to join IATSE.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Will Gaza Strip evacuees be granted immigration status in Canada? It depends, minister says
Immigration Minister Marc Miller says the immigration status and supports available for evacuees who escape from Gaza Strip will have to be determined based on individual circumstances once people make their way to Canada.
3 charged with running sex ring that catered to elected officials, other wealthy clients
Three people have been charged with running a sophisticated commercial sex ring in Massachusetts and eastern Virginia that catered to well-connected clients such as elected officials and military officers, federal prosecutors said on Wednesday.
New images released of sex offender Randall Hopley as search continues
Authorities have released new surveillance images of Randall Hopley, the convicted sex offender who has been on the loose since removing his electronic ankle monitor last weekend in Vancouver.
Members of Shania Twain's stage crew injured in Saskatchewan bus crash
A crew bus and one truck involved with the Shania Twain “Queen of Me” tour were involved in a rollover near Wolseley, Saskatchewan.
The Hollywood strikes are over. Here's when you could see your favorite stars and shows return
Missed your favourite actors? After nearly four months of striking, they're coming back.
Despite proposed lawsuit alleging painful side effects, demand for Ozempic not slowing, pharmacists say
Whether for weight loss or diabetes management, Canadian pharmacists say demand for Ozempic prescriptions does not appear to be slowing, despite a proposed lawsuit over alleged side effects.
These historic art prints, created to boost morale during WWII, were once worth only $5
During the Second World War, Canada's greatest contemporary artists created paintings that became prints, which were then sent to army bases overseas. Winnipeg's Mayberry Fine Art is showcasing a sample of that work.
B.C. woman who married ISIS fighter now bound by terrorism peace bond
A judge has placed a terrorism peace bond on a British Columbia woman who was repatriated to Canada last year from a Syrian prison camp after she married an ISIS fighter.
These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning
Canadians describe what it was like leaving Gaza, one of Shania Twain's tour buses crashed and a look at how some of Canada's most famous artists helped a previous war effort.
Canada
-
New images released of sex offender Randall Hopley as search continues
Authorities have released new surveillance images of Randall Hopley, the convicted sex offender who has been on the loose since removing his electronic ankle monitor last weekend in Vancouver.
-
1 arrested, 3 injured in violent clashes between Concordia students over Israel-Hamas war
One person was arrested and at least three people were injured at Concordia University after an altercation related to the Israel-Hamas war lasted nearly three hours and turned violent, police say.
-
Supreme Court to decide whether to hear Ontario election advertising case
The Supreme Court of Canada is set to indicate today whether it will hear an appeal of a ruling that struck down third-party election advertising rules in Ontario.
-
In Newfoundland, a handful of practitioners are taking on skyrocketing MAID requests
A handful of doctors and nurse practitioners are taking on skyrocketing medical assistance in dying requests in Newfoundland and Labrador.
-
Alberta announces new health delivery system, promises to try to protect jobs
The Alberta government says protecting jobs will be a priority as it embarks on a massive restructuring of its health system.
-
Toronto police increase size of hate crime unit amid rise in reports of hate
Toronto police say they have increased the size of their hate crime unit in light of a rise in hate crime reports.
World
-
A Russian missile hits a Liberia-flagged ship in Odesa, Ukraine's main Black Sea port
A Russian missile strike on the Ukrainian port of Odesa hit a Liberian-flagged freighter, killing a port worker and injuring three citizens of the Philippines, who are crew members on the ship, Ukraine's armed forces said Thursday.
-
Israeli strikes pound Gaza City, which tens of thousands have fled in recent days
Israeli strikes pounded Gaza City overnight into Thursday as ground forces battled Hamas militants in dense urban neighbourhoods from which tens of thousands have fled in recent days.
-
U.S. launches airstrike on site in Syria in response to attacks by Iranian-backed militias
The U.S. launched an airstrike on a facility in eastern Syria linked to Iranian-backed militias, in retaliation for what has been a growing number of attacks on bases housing U.S. troops in the region for the past several weeks, the Pentagon said.
-
Spain's Socialists to grant amnesty to Catalan separatists in exchange for support of new government
Spain's Socialist Party has struck a deal with a fringe Catalan separatist party to grant an amnesty for potentially thousands of people involved in the region's failed secession bid in exchange for its key backing of acting Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez in forming a new government.
-
3 charged with running sex ring that catered to elected officials, other wealthy clients
Three people have been charged with running a sophisticated commercial sex ring in Massachusetts and eastern Virginia that catered to well-connected clients such as elected officials and military officers, federal prosecutors said on Wednesday.
-
BREAKING NEWS UPDATES
BREAKING NEWS UPDATES Live updates: France's Macron urges Israel to protect civilians in Gaza, calls for a humanitarian pause
French President Emmanuel Macron has opened a Gaza aid conference with an appeal for Israel to protect civilians, saying that 'all lives have equal worth' and that fighting terrorism 'can never be carried out without rules.'
Politics
-
Will Gaza Strip evacuees be granted immigration status in Canada? It depends, minister says
Immigration Minister Marc Miller says the immigration status and supports available for evacuees who escape from Gaza Strip will have to be determined based on individual circumstances once people make their way to Canada.
-
NDP's Singh calls out 'climate delay Liberals, and climate deny Conservatives' as home heating motion defeated
A motion calling for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to permanently remove the GST from all forms of home heating was defeated Wednesday after the NDP failed to find support among any major party in the House of Commons.
-
'Canadians are hurting': Trudeau on rising tide of hate at home, need for Israel-Hamas humanitarian pause
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called out the 'unacceptable' rise in hate surfacing in Canada amid the Israel-Hamas war, while pushing Wednesday for a humanitarian pause long enough to get 'back on track' towards a two-state solution. Trudeau also restated the Canadian government's calls for humanitarian pauses, amid continuing pushes for Canada to call for an immediate ceasefire.
Health
-
Despite proposed lawsuit alleging painful side effects, demand for Ozempic not slowing, pharmacists say
Whether for weight loss or diabetes management, Canadian pharmacists say demand for Ozempic prescriptions does not appear to be slowing, despite a proposed lawsuit over alleged side effects.
-
In Newfoundland, a handful of practitioners are taking on skyrocketing MAID requests
A handful of doctors and nurse practitioners are taking on skyrocketing medical assistance in dying requests in Newfoundland and Labrador.
-
'Blow it up and sell pieces off': Stakeholders react to UCP plan to revamp Alberta health-care system
If Alberta politicians are going to revamp administration of health care in the province, Alberta physicians want a seat at the table when the changes are being discussed and designed.
Sci-Tech
-
To help 2024 voters, Meta says it will begin labelling political ads that use AI-generated imagery
Facebook and Instagram will require political ads running on their platforms to disclose if they were created using artificial intelligence, their parent company announced on Wednesday.
-
The last primate in North America: New fossil analysis reveals a story 30 million years in the making
Today, the only primates that make North America their home are humans. But 30 million years ago, a tiny, scrappy primate represented the last bastion of non-Homo sapiens primates on this continent—and researchers are finally able to piece together its story of survival.
-
Here's how a Canadian photographer took these astronomical photos of the northern lights
On Sunday, some Canadians were able to see a light show like no other, one that photographer Matt Melnyk was able to capture. Here's what it looked like.
Entertainment
-
Lainey Wilson wins 5 CMA Awards including entertainer of the year, album of the year
Lainey Wilson took home five trophies including entertainer of the year Wednesday night at the Country Music Association Awards.
-
The Hollywood strikes are over. Here's when you could see your favorite stars and shows return
Missed your favourite actors? After nearly four months of striking, they're coming back.
-
Gavin Rossdale celebrates 3 decades of Bush songs with a greatest hits album, 'Loaded'
Putting together a collection of Bush's greatest hits was relatively easy. Convincing frontman Gavin Rossdale to do it was a bit harder.
Business
-
Canadian Tire raises quarterly dividend, reports third-quarter loss
Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd. raised its quarterly dividend as it reported a loss in its latest quarter, weighed down by a one-time charge related to its deal to buy back the 20 per cent stake in Canadian Tire Financial Services that is owned by Scotiabank.
-
Holiday job postings down from last year amid slowing economy: Indeed
Canadian postings for seasonal holiday jobs are down 30 per cent from a year ago so far, according to Indeed, amid a softening economy and cooling labour market.
-
BoC's governing council split on whether interest rates need to rise further
Further interest rate hikes from the Bank of Canada are very much still on the table as its governing council remains split on whether rates may need to rise further.
Lifestyle
-
These historic art prints, created to boost morale during WWII, were once worth only $5
During the Second World War, Canada's greatest contemporary artists created paintings that became prints, which were then sent to army bases overseas. Winnipeg's Mayberry Fine Art is showcasing a sample of that work.
-
Toe-to-toe beds and free cocktails: Inside Banff's redesigned Voyager Inn
A mainstay of Banff is preparing to reopen after undergoing a $30 million makeover.
-
FDA approves new version of diabetes drug Mounjaro for weight loss
A new version of the popular diabetes treatment Mounjaro can be sold as a weight-loss drug, U.S. regulators announced Wednesday.
Sports
-
Kurz remains undefeated at Canadian Mixed Curling Championship
Kyle Kurz and his team from the Fort Rouge Curling Club in Winnipeg are the only unbeaten rink remaining after four days and 11 draws of action at the Canadian Mixed Curling Championship.
-
Finkel stops 31 shots, United States beats Canada 3-1 in opener of Rivalry Series
Hilary Knight had a goal and an assist, Aerin Frankel stopped 31 shots and the United States beat Canada 3-1 in the opener of the Rivalry Series on Wednesday night.
-
Gilgeous-Alexander scores 43 as the Oklahoma City Thunder top the Cleveland Cavaliers 128-120
The high-scoring guard, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, had 43 points and the Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 128-120 on Wednesday night.
Autos
-
More Canadians are buying EVs, but is there enough infrastructure to support the industry?
Electric vehicle sales in Canada has been increasing over the last several years but charging infrastructure and repair shops are adapting slower.
-
Car dealerships are price gouging customers: survey
When you buy a car, you'll be pitched warranties, rust protection and other options you can usually accept or decline. But, a new survey finds that some dealers are forcing customers to buy adds-ons, and if they don't, they won't sell them the car.
-
General Motors' autonomous vehicle unit recalls cars for software update after dragging a pedestrian
General Motors' Cruise autonomous vehicle unit is recalling all 950 of its cars to update software after it dragged a pedestrian to the side of a San Francisco street in early October.