

Jackie Dunham, CTVNews.ca





Sure, Canadians Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir just scored a record-breaking combined score of 206.07 at the Pyeongchang Olympics to become the most-decorated figure skaters in history, but that’s not what everyone’s talking about.

The real question that seems to be on everyone’s mind is the age-old question: “Are they or aren’t they?”

In love. Are they in love?!

The longtime ice dancing partners performed a steamy free skate to the song “Roxanne” from the film “Moulin Rouge” in their final competition before retirement that left many fans weak in the knees and sharing how they felt about the performance online.

#VirtueMoir just skated. Winter Olympics are over. They melted all of the ice. Everyone is pregnant. We're all Canadian now. — Earpnado (@earpnado) February 20, 2018

This just in: Scott Moir just told Tessa Virtue "you complete me". In related news, Canada will be closed for meltdown renovations until 2023. — Adam Proteau (@Proteautype) February 20, 2018

Commentators praised the skaters for their technical prowess and dominance in the sport during the broadcast, the conversation online however, was decidedly different.

Social media users took to their keyboards to declare that Virtue and Moir are in love despite the pair’s repeated assertions to the contrary.

you can’t tell me the tessa virtue and scott moir aren’t in love. — lanie carl (@laneislou) February 20, 2018

If you watched Virtue and Moir’s gold medal performance tonight, technically you are a champion too*.



*OF TRUE LOVE. — Anne T. Donahue (@annetdonahue) February 20, 2018

Okay, so I thought I was madly in love with my husband who is basically perfect but I've been looking at Virtue and Moir gifs all night and I'm pretty sure what we have is garbage and I have to leave him now.



Damn it. https://t.co/UadnwrGogO — Geraldine (@everywhereist) February 20, 2018

Getting word that the New York Times is pulling all their reporters off the Russia story to investigate whether Scott Moir and Tessa Virtue are secretly in love — JAke a look, y'all (@JakeMHS) February 20, 2018

Over their 20-year career together, the skaters have been dogged by questions about their relationship thanks to their undeniable on-ice chemistry.

The skaters maintain the relationship is platonic, although their former coach Paul MacIntosh did tell The Canadian Press earlier this year that the pair briefly dated when Moir was nine and Virtue was just seven.

As adorable as that is, fans of the athletes don’t appear to be satisfied that the romance ended all those years ago.

Those two are Oscar level actors if they're not really in love with each other. #VirtueMoir — swtrgrl (@swtrgrl) February 20, 2018

When will Scott Moir and Tessa Virtue finally admit that they're in love??? — catherine with a c (@_catherineellis) February 20, 2018

Sure, sex is real great, but have you ever platonically ice-danced with your best friend? #VirtueMoir #VirtueAndMoir #Olympics — Courtney Theriault (@cspotweet) February 20, 2018

Me, this morning: "Who the hell are Virtue and Moir?"



Me, this evening, opening weeping and screaming at the TV: "JUST TELL TESSA YOU LOVE HER." — Geraldine (@everywhereist) February 20, 2018

A number of social media users expressed their disappointment that Moir had not proposed to Virtue following their performance.

So is Scott going to propose on the podium or...?? #VirtueMoir ���� pic.twitter.com/7ac8aWf7ha — Morgan (@miss_meaux) February 20, 2018

i hope #VirtueMoir are enjoying their honeymoon as i assume they were secretly married by Justin Trudeau last night — Jeff Abbott (@JeffAbbott) February 20, 2018

Nevermind a gold medal, it seems most of Canada will be disappointed with Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir's free skate if it doesn't end with a proposal and wedding. #Olympics #IceDancing — Jordan Kanygin (@CTVJKanygin) February 20, 2018

The pair was even credited, by a few Twitter users, with changing ice dancing’s popularity.

Used to hate ice dancing. #VirtueMoir made me fall in love. Now actively wondering whether it’s too late for me to take up the sport... #Olympics — Shaina Goodman (@shainaleah) February 20, 2018

Never took an interest in ice dancing until @tessavirtue and @ScottMoir took to the ice for their short program. Now I'm in love with both the sport and them. I'm Australian but #TeamCanada all the way ������ #VirtueMoir #TessaAndScott — Shauna Sheep �� �� (@Sheepieeee) February 20, 2018

I'm freaking in love with Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir now, why'd I have to REALLY get into this sport just as they're leaving it?! ���� — weiner soldier (@Aimdiddles) February 20, 2018

A few viewers were so enamoured with Virtue and Moir’s performance that they decided it was worth moving countries for.

Is it possible to gain Canadian citizenship by pledging undying loyalty to their ice dancers? #VirtueMoir — Buttercup Underwood (@foswh) February 20, 2018

Me, arriving at the Canadian border: Hi, hello, yes, hi, I would like to sign up for one of these platonic relationships with Scott Moir, please. #VirtueMoir #IceDancing #Olympics — Laura-Michal (@LMBalderson) February 19, 2018

Even Canadian movie star Ryan Reynolds joined in on the fun when he gave a shoutout to the Canadian figure skaters.