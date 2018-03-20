

CTVNews.ca Staff





It may not be an Olympic arena, but the audience is sure to be as large when beloved Canadian figure skaters Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir bust a move on The Ellen Degeneres Show.

The two-time gold medallists at the recent Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea graced the popular daytime television host’s stage for an interview airing Tuesday afternoon.

And let’s just say their fans are excited. Really excited.

The Olympic darlings have inspired a loyal legion of followers on social media after they made hearts swoon with their steamy ice dance to the song “Roxanne” from the film Moulin Rouge during the Games.

The pair’s undeniable chemistry and 21-year career together has also attracted intense speculation about their personal relationship (they haven’t confirmed a romance).

On March 12, the cat was let out of the bag that Virtue and Moir would be appearing on the show when executive producer Ed Glavin tweeted the news along with a teaser clip.

We did it! @tessavirtue & @ScottMoir are on @TheEllenShow! It airs tomorrow. They couldn’t have been lovelier & we are so grateful to their awesome fans #VirtueMoir pic.twitter.com/2kHhVvbGn6 — Ed Glavin (@EdGlavin) March 20, 2018

In the short video, Virtue and Moir chat with Degeneres about their fans online campaign to convince the show to have them on as guests.

“This is such a thrill and an honour, so thank you to everyone for getting us here,” Virtue gushed.

On Monday, The Ellen Degeneres Show’s Instagram account shared another preview of the upcoming episode. In that clip, the figure skaters can be seen dancing on to the stage in a choreographed routine set to The Weeknd’s hit song “Can’t Feel My Face.”

To say that fans are excited about the upcoming interview would be an understatement.

Virtue and Moir will appear on The Ellen Degeneres Show at 4 p.m. ET on CTV.