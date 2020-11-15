NEW YORK -- A New York man has been arrested in connection with an unprovoked assault against Rick Moranis last month.

New York City police said 35-year-old Marquis Ventura was arrested Saturday afternoon.

The 67-year-old Moranis is known for his roles in movies such as “Ghostbusters,” “Spaceballs” and “Honey I Shrunk the Kids.”

He was walking on a sidewalk near Central Park on the morning of Oct. 1 when he was attacked.

Video released by police showed a man wearing a black “I (heart) NY” sweatshirt hit Moranis and knock him to the ground.

It wasn't known if Ventura had retained an attorney who could comment.