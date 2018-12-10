

CTVNews.ca Staff





The hotly anticipated third season of Netflix’s “Stranger Things” may include plotlines about a birthday, a bite and a missing lifeguard.

At least, that’s if you believe the episode titles released Sunday night by the show’s creators.

A 52-second teaser video for the new season contains no actual footage from the show. Instead, it cycles through titles of third-season episodes including “Suzie, Do You Copy?”, “The Mall Rats” and “The Case of the Missing Lifeguard.”

The teaser also reveals that the new season will be set in the summer of 1985 and will premiere in 2019.