

Relaxnews





Peter Parker just wants to have a fun summer vacation with friends, but agency veteran Nick Fury and Jake Gyllenhaal's element-hurling Mysterio seem to have other ideas.

"Captain Marvel" and "Avengers: Endgame" are yet to land but it's not too soon for a first look at what Marvel is preparing in July's "Spider-Man: Far From Home."

After the events of "Spider-Man: Homecoming" and "Avengers: Infinity War," Peter Parker (Tom Holland) sets off sightseeing around Europe with his high school friends.

It's all going well when Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) shows up and recruits Peter, aka Spider-Man, to combat a group of elemental beings that have begun wreaking havoc.

To that end he is paired up with Quentin Beck (Jake Gyllenhaal in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut) whose suit enables him to combat the giant aliens.

Jacob Batalon returns as Peter's best friend Ned, Zendaya as classmate and crush MJ, and Jon Favreau as bodyguard Happy Hogan.

Jon Watts reprises his role as director. "Spider-Man: Far From Home" is due to release July 5, 2019 in North American theaters, beginning its worldwide launch schedule the same week.

Before then, March 8th's "Captain Marvel" acts as a prequel to the entire franchise to date, while "Avengers: Endgame," from April 24, caps off the franchise's third phase and, it is expected, says goodbye to a number of long-term characters and actors.