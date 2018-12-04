

Relaxnews





A second look at March 2019's "Captain Marvel" lays out a bit more of the landscape that this space-faring superheroine lives in: an intergalactic war come to earth, a life full of flashbacks, fabulously conditioned hair, and Nick Fury without an eyepatch.

The Brie Larson version of Captain Marvel is on her way via a movie set to begin its international release the week of March 8, 2019.

Following a first-look trailer made available mid-September, this second preview unfurls a little more of air force fighter pilot Carol Danvers, her mysterious past, and her utility to a government official named Nick Fury.

That Fury character has so far appeared in eight other Marvel Cinematic Universe films, though this entry, taking place several decades before the others, features Fury as a younger man.

Thanks to digital special effects, Fury actor Samuel L. Jackson is present as a younger version of himself too.

Not limited by its status as a prequel, but rather seizing the opportunity to expand our understanding of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, "Captain Marvel" explains that the blue-skinned Kree seen in "Guardians of the Galaxy" are in fact a race of noble warrior heroes locked in an intergalactic conflict with the Skrulls -- a new perspective through which the whole MCU can now be seen.

Expanding on a scene from the first "Captain Marvel" trailer, the Skrulls are just as capable of blending in with Earth's human population as Danvers is, resulting in a bout of acrobatic subway car fighting between the movie's heroine and a little old lady.

There are flashbacks to Danvers' fragmented memories of her childhood, teasers of her reconstruction at the hands of the Kree in gleaming cities filled with advanced technology, and a glimpse of Danvers wielding untold powers as she dashes into space for reasons unknown.

"Captain Marvel" will be the penultimate film of the MCU's third phase, capped by a fourth "Avengers" ensemble movie, due May 2019, in which Brie Larson is also scheduled to appear.