Watch as Hurricane Rafael wind topples stadium lights

The outfield lights at a baseball stadium in Cuba proved to be little match for Hurricane Rafael’s extreme wind.

The support pillars for the rows of lights outside the left field wall at the Estadio 26 De Julio, in the city of Artemisa, buckled and crashed to the ground on Wednesday, Nov. 6. At its height, the storm had maximum sustained wind measuring 85 km/h.

The stadium is the home of the Cazadores de Artemisa of the Cuban National Series in the city situated roughly 70 kilometres southwest of the capital of Havana.

As of Saturday, the Category 3 hurricane had weakened to a tropical storm and the U.S. National Hurricane Center expected the storm would dissolve over the Gulf of Mexico in the coming days.