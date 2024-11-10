World

    • Watch as Hurricane Rafael wind topples stadium lights

    Share

    The outfield lights at a baseball stadium in Cuba proved to be little match for Hurricane Rafael’s extreme wind.

    The support pillars for the rows of lights outside the left field wall at the Estadio 26 De Julio, in the city of Artemisa, buckled and crashed to the ground on Wednesday, Nov. 6. At its height, the storm had maximum sustained wind measuring 85 km/h.

    The stadium is the home of the Cazadores de Artemisa of the Cuban National Series in the city situated roughly 70 kilometres southwest of the capital of Havana.

    As of Saturday, the Category 3 hurricane had weakened to a tropical storm and the U.S. National Hurricane Center expected the storm would dissolve over the Gulf of Mexico in the coming days.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News