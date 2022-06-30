Sonny Barger, figurehead of Hells Angels, dies at 83

Sonny Barger, figurehead of Hells Angels, dies at 83

Hells Angels founder Ralph 'Sonny' Barger and his wife Sharon are shown after his release on US$100,000 bond in San Francisco, Aug. 1, 1980. (AP Photo/Robert Houston, File) Hells Angels founder Ralph 'Sonny' Barger and his wife Sharon are shown after his release on US$100,000 bond in San Francisco, Aug. 1, 1980. (AP Photo/Robert Houston, File)

MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social