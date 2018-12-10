Shameik Moore slings webs as 1st biracial Spider-Man in film
This image released by Sony Pictures Animation shows characters, from left, Peni, voiced by Kimiko Glen, Spider-Gwen, voiced by Hailee Steinfeld, Spider-Ham, voiced by John Mulaney, Miles Morales, voiced by Shameik Moore, Peter Parker, voiced by Jake Johnson, Spider-Man Noir, voiced by Nicolas Cage in a scene from "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. (Sony Pictures Animation via AP)
Jonathan Landrum Jr., The Associated Press
Published Monday, December 10, 2018 6:12PM EST
LOS ANGELES -- Shameik Moore says his dream of starring as Spider-Man has somewhat come into reality after about writing about his aspirations in a journal as a teenager.
The 23-year-old actor is the voice of a biracial Spidey based on Brooklyn teen Miles Morales in the animated film "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse," which lands in theatres on Friday.
Much like his character's webslinging predecessors, Morales is bitten by a radioactive spider giving him an array of superpowers such as enhanced hearing, wall-crawling and camouflage abilities.
Moore says he became a fan of Morales after seeing Donald Glover voice the character on Disney's "Ultimate Spider-Man." Moore says he still aspires to play Morales in a live-action project, but the actor hopes soon than later before he gets "too old."
Miles Morales himself, @ShameikMoore, kicked-off the #SpiderVerse World Premiere. �� pic.twitter.com/JJ9SrJSdXF— Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse (@SpiderVerse) December 2, 2018