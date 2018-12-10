

Jonathan Landrum Jr., The Associated Press





LOS ANGELES -- Shameik Moore says his dream of starring as Spider-Man has somewhat come into reality after about writing about his aspirations in a journal as a teenager.

The 23-year-old actor is the voice of a biracial Spidey based on Brooklyn teen Miles Morales in the animated film "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse," which lands in theatres on Friday.

Much like his character's webslinging predecessors, Morales is bitten by a radioactive spider giving him an array of superpowers such as enhanced hearing, wall-crawling and camouflage abilities.

Moore says he became a fan of Morales after seeing Donald Glover voice the character on Disney's "Ultimate Spider-Man." Moore says he still aspires to play Morales in a live-action project, but the actor hopes soon than later before he gets "too old."