

CTVNews.ca Staff , with files from CTV's Your Morning





Actor John O'Hurley, best known for his role on Seinfeld as Elaine’s boss, was in Toronto on Friday, ahead of the SickKids fundraising event, Boat Rally For Kids with Cancer in Muskoka.

O'Hurley reminisced about Seinfeld, which celebrates the 30th anniversary since its debut this year, on CTV's Your Morning Friday.

"It was a different style of comedy. And it actually took me a while to get used to it on the show," said O’Hurley, explaining that sitcoms in the past were jokes structured with a set-up and a punchline.

"Seinfeld was written in a way where there were no lines that were funny. The scene was funny."

O'Hurley is among more than a dozen celebrities heading to Ontario’s cottage country for the Boat Rally. Participants must fundraise at least $7,500 to get their boat in the rally, where a celebrity will be on board to navigate.

Actors John, Nick and Aida Turturro as well as Billy Baldwin are among the celebrities participating in the event, which has raised over $5 million and is in its 7th year.