TORONTO - Fans of sketch comedy series "SCTV" will have an opportunity next week to grab seats at the upcoming Toronto reunion.

Organizers at Second City say tickets for the event held at the city's Elgin Theatre will go on sale through Ticketmaster on Monday at 10 a.m ET.

"SCTV" producer Andrew Alexander also confirmed that Rick Moranis is finalizing negotiations to join the panel conversation, which will be filmed for an upcoming Netflix project directed by Martin Scorsese.

Last week, it was announced that "SCTV" cast members Joe Flaherty, Eugene Levy, Andrea Martin, Catherine O'Hara, Dave Thomas and Martin Short would gather in front of a live audience to reminisce about making the influential show.

The conversation will be moderated by Jimmy Kimmel and take place on May 13 at 3 p.m.

"SCTV," or Second City Television, ran from 1976 to 1984 and helped launch the careers of many famed international comic legends, including the late John Candy and Harold Ramis.