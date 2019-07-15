

Solarina Ho, with a report from CTV's Your Morning





More than a month before organizers of the four-day Roxodus Music Festival cancelled just days ahead of the event, Leslie Farkas had an inkling that the big classic rock concert wasn’t coming together as expected.

Farkas, who runs Skydive Wasaga out of Evandale Aerodrome in Clearview Township where Roxodus was set to take place this past weekend, saw MF Live, the production company organizing the event, getting ready for the event and noticed it was behind schedule.

“About six weeks to a month out, I guess I kind of noticed a slowdown. And two weeks out, there was nothing,” Farkas told CTV’s Your Morning, adding he did not believe that the problems were weather-related.

Concertgoers, some travelling from overseas, paid more than $639, excluding taxes and fees, for a four-day VIP pass to see artists including Aerosmith, Alice Cooper, Kid Rock, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Blondie, and Nickelback perform. Attendees wanting to camp at the event forked over as much as $1,600 for a lakeside spot.

But now, officials are investigating MF Live, which could face fines and charges following reports that wetlands were drained and some 18 hectares of forest were cleared without permits or prior approval.

Farkas, who was disappointed to see organizers push ticket sales even when it seemed like it was questionable whether the event would take place, has first-hand experience dealing with the fall-out from the cancellation, which has left ticket holders, vendors like himself, and the township itself, out of pocket hundreds to tens of thousands of dollars.

Farkas said he was asked if he would like to participate and promote his skydiving business as part of the event, to which he agreed. But Transport Canada said in February it would not be possible to have planes operating during the concert, and that the airport would be shut down for the duration of the festival. Still, he was repeatedly reassured by organizers he would be compensated for the lost business.

But despite months of placating and a compensation agreement drawn up by lawyers, Farkas has yet to see a dime, despite saying he is owed more some $30,000.

“If you knew three weeks before you cancelled, why didn’t you tell me? And I could’ve opened my bookings, I would’ve had three weeks more time to book,” said Farkas.

“I’m not even the worst, for sure. The worst are the mom and pops, because the $30-40,000 hit that they take, they won’t recover from.”