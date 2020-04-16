TORONTO -- It’s not always easy to work from home, a sentiment that is reflected in a social media post from the elusive street artist known as Banksy.

The artist took to Instagram on Wednesday to showcase his most recent work, a series of five images depicting rats wreaking havoc on the artist’s bathroom. Coupled with the photos is a caption reading, “My wife hates it when I work from home.”

The photos portray nine stencil-painted rats interacting with bathroom fixtures in ways that can only be described as vandalism.

One swings from the towel ring by its tail, while three work in tandem to cock the mirror to one side and another urinates into the toilet with poor aim. The result is a portrait of chaos amid toilet paper trails and toothpaste explosions.

Reflected in the mirror is one rat seeming to count the days of the pandemic lockdown with notches on the wall.

While Banksy’s identity remains unknown, his work has become some of the most iconic and recognizable in the world.

Rats are a recurring theme in the English artist’s work, which experts have interpreted as a symbol for graffiti artists on account of their shared nocturnal habits and exiled status.

In keeping with his trademark style, Banksy’s most recent work features a seamless interaction between the artwork and the environment. Which begs the question, will this bathroom ever serve its intended purpose again?