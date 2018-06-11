

Jeff Lagerquist, CTVNews.ca Staff





Robert De Niro isn’t done “talkin’ to” U.S. President Donald Trump.

The venerable actor followed his f-bomb laden screed against Trump at Sunday’s Tony Awards with a more reserved encore at a news conference in Toronto.

“I just want to make a note of apology for the idiotic behaviour of my president,” he said at an event on Monday to promote a Nobu restaurant, hotel and residence venture. “That’s a disgrace, and I apologize to Justin Trudeau and the other people at the G7. It’s disgusting.”

De Niro’s latest politically-charged performance comes on the heels of his mostly-bleeped introduction of Bruce Springsteen on Sunday, in which the actor said, “First, I wanna say, 'f*** Trump,'" and "It's no longer 'Down with Trump,' it's 'f**k Trump.'"

On Monday, De Niro appeared to reference the dust-up between Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Trump that erupted over Canada-U.S. trade tensions in the wake of the latest G7 meeting in Quebec.

Trump took to Twitter to blast Trudeau, calling him “very dishonest and weak” shortly after leaving the summit early aboard Air Force One. The attack appeared to be prompted by what Trump described as Trudeau’s “false statements” on trade relations during the closing G7 news conference.

Trump’s spate of Twitter tirades has seen a number of political leaders rally around Trudeau, including Conservative leader Andrew Scheer and incoming Ontario premier Doug Ford.