NEW YORK -- Oprah Winfrey, who visited arenas last year on a wellness tour, is bringing the idea to living rooms while people are homebound due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The media mogul has announced "Oprah's Your Life in Focus: A Vision Forward -- Live Virtual Experience," a free and interactive four-week event that is an extension of her wellness tour with WW (Weight Watchers Reimagined).

The 90-minute experiences, hosted by Winfrey via Zoom, will air at 11 a.m. EDT on Saturdays from May 16th through June 6th.

Winfrey says in early 2020, she spent nine weeks travelling the country, talking to people about being well and staying focused.

She says it was exhilarating but then the pandemic hit and shook us all.

Winfrey's tour, "Oprah's 2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus," launched earlier this year and visited arenas like Brooklyn's Barclays Center and The Forum in Inglewood, California.

The tour included one-on-one conversations with Michelle Obama, Dwayne Johnson, Lady Gaga and other stars.

During the four-week virtual experiences, Winfrey will tackle topics like self-care during the pandemic, connecting in relationships while social distancing, committing to a healthy lifestyle and more.

Special guests will be announced at a later date and viewers can join the virtual experiences at ww.com/oprah.