

Jeremiah Rodriguez, CTVNews.ca Staff





One Canadian Cineplex theatre is hosting a two-and-a-half day Marvel movie marathon that will feature 22 films, including the latest blockbuster “Avengers: Endgame.”

In total, there will be 12 theatres across North America taking part in the marathon, which includes Toronto’s Scotiabank Theatre.

Anyone looking to snag themselves a seat can buy a ticket for $69.99 on Cineplex’s website. The marathon will kick off Tuesday, April 23 with 2008’s “Iron Man” which many consider to be the film that rejuvenated Robert Downey Jr.’s career.

The film also kicked off the idea of a structured cinematic universe, an idea which several film studios have attempted to emulate in the past several years.

“It’s a once-in-a-lifetime experience to watch these films with other fans,” Cineplex spokesperson Sarah Van Lange said in a phone interview with CTVNews.ca.

Van Lange said people can look forward to the marathon because “ultimately, movie-going is a tremendous social experience.”

And don’t be frightened for your bladder because there will be 10 to 15 minute breaks between each film. There will also be an hour break after the 11th Marvel film, “Avengers: Age of Ultron.”

The Toronto theatre has been the location for other Marvel movie marathons in the past. It was also one of the Canadian Cineplex theatres which held a “Star Wars” marathon in 2015.