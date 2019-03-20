

It's finally complete.

Disney has closed its US$71 billion acquisition of Fox's entertainment assets, more than a year after the mega merger was proposed.

Disney gets far ranging properties ranging from Fox's film studios, including "Avatar" and X-Men, to its TV productions such as "The Simpsons" and networks including National Geographic.

The acquisition comes as Disney plans to launch its streaming service, Disney Plus later this year.

X-Men and other movies from Fox's studios could be added to Disney's upcoming streaming service.

This includes reuniting the Marvel franchises X-Men and the Avengers, as some of those characters were already in Fox's hands when Disney bought Marvel in 2009.

Disney also has the Muppets, Pixar and "Star Wars."

On Tuesday actor Ryan Reynolds tweeted a picture of his "Deadpool" character in a Disney-branded school bus.

"Feels like the first day of 'Pool," he wrote.

Fox's T-V productions include "The Americans," "This Is Us," "Modern Family" and "The Simpsons."

Its networks include FX Networks and National Geographic.

The Fox businesses add to Disney's roster of channels like ABC, the Disney Channel and Freeform -- "Modern Family" already airs on ABC.

Disney gets a controlling stake in streaming service Hulu.

Comcast, Disney and Fox now own 30 per cent apiece, with AT&T owning the other 10 per cent through Time Warner.

With Fox's share, Disney has a controlling 60 per cent stake.

It has said it plans to keep operating Hulu for general programming, with its own Disney Plus service offering more family-focused fare.