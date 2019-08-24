

The Canadian Press





Three Canadian artists have made it onto former U.S. president Barack Obama's summer playlist.

Obama tweeted 44 songs Saturday that he and his wife, Michelle, have been listening to over the course of the summer.

Drake's "Too Good" featuring Rihanna tops the playlist.

"Best Part" by Toronto's Daniel Caesar -- featuring American H.E.R. -- also got a spot on the list.

Popstar Shawn Mendes made it onto the list with Cuban-American songstress Camila Cabello for their collaboration "Senorita."

Robin Thicke -- the American son of Canadian actor Alan Thicke -- was also named for "Can U Believe."

Obama's lists of cultural recommendations have become something of a tradition.

Last week, he shared his summer reading list, which included a recommendation for the collected works of American Nobel laureate Toni Morrison.