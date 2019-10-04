

Cassandra Szklarski, The Canadian Press





Defenders are coming out of the woodwork for the oft-maligned Canadian band Nickelback.

While the rockers have been the butt of many a joke, it took an unwelcome meme from divisive U.S. President Donald Trump to rally public support.

Trump enlisted one of the band's biggest hits in his ongoing campaign against former vice president Joe Biden, a dispute that has spiralled into impeachment proceedings.

The line crossed involved the video for Nickelback's 2005 earworm "Photograph," which had been altered to include an image of Biden and his son standing alongside a Ukrainian gas executive and another man.

It was an obvious reference to Trump's unsubstantiated claims that the current frontrunner for the Democratic presidential primary wielded inappropriate influence in his son's business dealings while in office.

A Twitter spokeswoman says the video link was removed due to a copyright complaint.

Trump's hijacking of the Nickelback hit has prompted a flurry of sympathetic tweets and social media comments.

A Huffpost headline trumpeted -- "Donald Trump Drags Innocent Canadian Icons Nickelback Into Impeachment Mess" while one popular tweet deadpanned that "Hasn't Nickelback suffered enough?"

Another declared -- "And just like that, Trump made Nickelback cool."