TORONTO -- If you whiled away childhood afternoon with your nose in a Nancy Drew book, we have some bad news for you: Nancy is dead. Maybe.

That’s the plot of “Nancy Drew & The Hardy Boys: The Death of Nancy Drew,” a new series set to publish its first instalment in April.

“Nancy Drew is dead! Or so it seems,” teases publisher Dynamite in a press release. “Through twists and turns, this dark noir-infused story unfurls as the biggest Nancy Drew mystery of all time.”

First published in 1930 and written by various writers under the pen name Carolyn Keene, Nancy Drew was considered a trailblazing female counterpoint to The Hardy Boys, a mystery series that follows Frank and Joe Hardy as they try to solve their own cases. Crossovers between the two series are common, including a television show from the 1970s and several graphic novels.

In the ‘The Death of Nancy Drew’, the Hardy Boys are tasked with solving Nancy’s “mysterious death” following “one of her highest stake investigations into organized crime,” the publisher says. For the moment, the circumstances around her death are being kept secret.

The cover for part one of the series shows the Hardy Boys standing beside a tombstone that reads “Here lies Nancy Drew.”

The new series is billed as a way to “celebrate” Nancy Drew’s 90th anniversary, but some fans say killing off Nancy -- long considered a pioneer for girls in fiction – is a cheap plot device.

“Killing off a female lead so two men can have the spotlight does not seem like the way to celebrate her,” said one user on Twitter.

Others speculated that she isn’t really dead, and that the story is a way to stir up both outrage and attention.

“Do any of us really think this beloved character is really dead? No. Does that make this concept for a Nancy Drew centered book any better? Also no,” one user wrote.

Another Twitter user said that, even if she isn’t dead, “centering her anniversary story around her death and having men take over is still messed up! There are SO MANY other stories they could tell and yet they chose this one.”

Brooklyn-based Canadian writer Anthony Del Col is writing the series. A self-described “diehard Drew fan” and author of an earlier noir-inspired Nancy Drew series, “Nancy Drew & The Hardy Boys: The Big Lie,” Del Col said he plans to bring plenty of twists and turns to the story.

"Over the years, there have been a lot of difficult mysteries to solve in the lives of Nancy Drew as well as the Hardy brothers," Del Col said in the press release. "But I wanted to top them all, and so put together the ultimate case – solving Nancy’s death!

Despite Nancy’s alleged death, Del Col said he thinks the story will be one that fans of both series will enjoy.

The latest series comes on the heels of a Nancy Drew television revival that premiered on The CW last fall.