Michelle Williams, Phil Elverum split after wedding in July
Jack Coyle, The Associated Press
Published Friday, April 19, 2019 4:50PM EDT
NEW YORK -- Michelle Williams and Phil Elverum have separated less than a year after marrying.
A person close to the couple who requested anonymity because they weren't authorized to comment on the matter confirmed the split Friday. It was first reported by People magazine.
The 38-year-old Oscar-nominated actress and the 40-year-old musician were wed last July in upstate New York.
This was the first marriage for Williams, who has a daughter with the late Heath Ledger. Elverum was previously married to the late musician and illustrator Genevieve Castree, which whom he has a daughter.
Williams is currently starring in FX's "Fosse/Verdon." Elverum has recorded under the names the Microphones and Mount Eerie.