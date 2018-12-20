

AFP





Tessa Thompson and Chris Hemsworth reunite after "Thor: Ragnarok" as Men In Black agents protecting the world from intergalactic enemies.

The reboot moves away from the original films' US setting to London and other locations across the world.

The trailer shows Agent M (Thompson) seeking out and joining the covert MIB organization, where she is partnered with Agent H (Hemsworth). When it appears that the Men in Black themselves have been compromised, the pair are detailed to stop a potential global catastrophe.

"Men In Black: International" is the first of the franchise without original stars Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones, and the first not to be directed by Barry Sonnenfeld.

Liam Neeson plays the head of the London branch of the alien investigation agency, while Emma Thompson reprises her role as Agent O from "Men in Black III."

"You really think a black suit is going to solve all your problems?" asks Emma Thompson's character in the new trailer. As Tessa Thompson suits up, the clip takes us to London, and then launches into a series of action sequences featuring sleek gadgets, a specially-equipped car and a host of aliens.

Columbia Pictures' sci-fi action comedy is directed by F. Gary Gray from a screenplay by Art Marcum and Matt Holloway.

Rebecca Ferguson, Kumail Nanjiani, and Rafe Spall, as well as street-dancing duo Laurent Nicolas Bourgeois and Larry Nicolas Bourgeois (aka Les Twins) also star.

"Men in Black International" is set to hit theaters June 14, 2019.