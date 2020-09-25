Actress/singer Mandy Moore and her husband, musician Taylor Goldsmith, have something new to sing about.

The couple announced Thursday via Instagram that they are expecting their first child together.

They shared their happy news in a series of black and white photos showing Goldsmith cradling the "This Is Us" star's baby bump.

"Baby Boy Goldsmith coming early 2021," the caption read.

Moore and Goldsmith married in 2018 after getting engaged the year before.

She was previously married to singer Ryan Adams.