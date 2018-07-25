

The Associated Press





LOS ANGELES -- A Los Angeles judge says the man accused of stealing Frances McDormand's Oscar statue should stand trial on a felony grand theft charge.

Judge Mark Hanasono said Wednesday that there was sufficient evidence for Terry Bryant to stand trial on grand theft charges. The ruling came after a hearing Wednesday in which a worker with the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences testified about taking McDormand's Oscar away from Bryant as he tried to leave the ceremony's official after-party.

McDormand won the award for best actress in "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" and lost the statuette after having it engraved.

Bryant is due to be arraigned on Aug. 8 in the case. His attorney declined comment after the hearing. He remains released on his own recognizance.