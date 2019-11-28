Madonna is following doctor's orders and bowing out of a few concert dates.

The singer had been scheduled to bring her "Madame X Tour" from Saturday to Monday to Boston's Boch Center Wang Theatre.

But those shows have been canceled and refunds are being offered, according to a news release posted on the venue's site.

Madonna also expressed her regret via a statement in that release, which she shared on social media.

"Please forgive this unexpected turn of events," she said. "Doing my show every night brings me so much joy and to cancel is a kind of punishment for me but the pain I'm in right now is overwhelming and I must rest and follow doctors orders so i can come back stronger and better and continue the Madame X journey with all of you."

The 61-year- old recently posted a photo on Instagram of her doing "my usual Ice Bath for multiple injuries."

In October, she postponed a concert in New York because of a knee injury.