The original cast of Jurassic Park has, uh, found a way to Jurassic World.

Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum and Sam Neill, who starred in the original 1993 Steven Spielberg blockbuster, are set to reprise their roles in the third instalment of the rebooted series Jurassic World in 2021.

Director Colin Trevorrow confirmed Tuesday night at an event in Hollywood that the trio would join the cast.

“Loved joining my buddy, Colin, to announce the return of the original cast of Jurassic Park back into the Jurassic World,” wrote Dern on Instagram after joining the director at the event hosted by Collider.

“I love dinosaurs, I love that you love them like we do,” said Dern to the audience.

Trevorrow added the roles would be “major” and not simply cameos.