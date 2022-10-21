Latest trailer for 'The Crown' adds disclaimer amid Judi Dench criticism

A new season of "The Crown" will air for the first since Queen Elizabeth II's death in September, and amid backlash, Netflix has now included a disclaimer for Season 5's latest teaser, released on YouTube.

The new disclaimer, which appeared on social media channels for "The Crown" and the Netflix web page, outlines the "fictional dramatization" of the show, which is "inspired by real events."

The revision comes two days after actress Dame Judi Dench's criticism of the series' "sensationalism" in depicting members of the Royal Family, such as King Charles III and Princess of Wales.

Dench has previously played the role of the Queen in "Shakespeare in Love," for which she won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress in 1999.

In a letter to The Times, she shared her concerns about the forthcoming new season, writing that "the closer the drama comes to our present times, the more freely it seems willing to blur the lines between historical accuracy and crude sensationalism."

"The Crown" chronicles the life and rule of Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away in September at the age of 96 after spending 70 years as monarch. Imelda Staunton will play the Queen in the upcoming season as she approaches the 40th anniversary of her accession to the throne in the 1990s.

"While many will recognize 'The Crown' for the brilliant but fictionalized account of events that it is, I fear that a significant number of viewers, particularly overseas, may take its version of history as being wholly true," Dench wrote.

Dench's letter comes after a statement from Sir John Major, a former British prime minister who held the position from 1990 to 1997. The politician recently told The Daily Mail that a scene that shows him and then-Prince Charles discussing a plot to oust Queen Elizabeth when Major was in office was a "barrel load of malicious nonsense."

Major called for a boycott of the show and Netflix reportedly defended the series as being "fictionalized drama."

"The Crown" has won 22 Emmy Awards, including a best drama series trophy and top drama actress honours for Claire Foy and Olivia Colman. Josh O'Connor, who played Prince Charles as a young man in 13 episodes, won a best drama actor Emmy.

Season 5 is expected to cover the Royal Family's turbulent 1990s, when then Prince Charles and Diana's marriage messily fell apart. The Princess of Wales died following a Paris car crash in August 1997.

The series has been widely acclaimed as a drama but has also received criticism over the years for lapses in historical accuracy. Two years ago, Netflix rejected calls for a disclaimer to be added to the series after former British culture minister Oliver Dowden urged for one.

The show's latest episodes will debut in Canada and the U.S. on Netflix on Nov. 9.

With files from CNN and The Associated Press