British late night host James Corden had a passionate response to recent comments about fat shaming from Bill Maher that aired during “Real Time with Bill Maher.”

“Being fat isn’t a birth defect,” Maher said on his show last week. “Nobody comes out of the womb needing to buy two seats on the airplane…fat shaming doesn’t need to end, it needs to make a comeback.”

Corden said on “The Late Late Show with James Corden” this week that he had a lot in common with Maher professionally, and that’s why he found it “so surprising” that “he or anybody thinks that fat shaming needs to make a comeback.”

“Fat shaming never went anywhere,” Corden said. “Ask literally any fat person – we are reminded of it all the time.”

Corden said that being overweight was a "complex" health problem, and that there were "numerous reasons why people live their lives at an unhealthy weight," but that fat shaming was really just "bullying."

Corden’s remarks have been celebrated on social media, both for the passionate rebuttal and fact-checking mixed with light-hearted jokes.