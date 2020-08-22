Two children of long-time talk show host Larry King have died within roughly three weeks of each other, a source close to the family told CNN.

His son Andy King, 65, unexpectedly passed away in July, while his daughter Chaia King, 52, died earlier this week, the source said.

Additional details were not immediately available.

Both children were from King's 1961 marriage to Alene Atkins. The couple divorced and re-married in 1967, before divorcing once again in 1971. King and Chaia co-authored a children's book titled "Daddy Day, Daughter Day" in 1997, recounting their experiences with the divorce.

Atkins passed peacefully away in 2017, Larry King tweeted at the time.

King declined CNN's request for comment via a spokesperson at Ora TV.

The acclaimed TV interviewer hosts Ora TV's "Larry King Now," where he interviews celebrities, world leaders, and Internet stars. From 1985 to 2010, King hosted CNN's "Larry King Live."

King is also a father to three children from previous marriages and is a stepfather to two. He parted ways with his most recent spouse Shawn Southwick in 2019.

