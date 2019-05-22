Justin Bieber has joined forces with a natural deodorant company for his first foray into the beauty business.

The singer announced the news via Instagram, where he informed his 113 million followers that he has been working on something with Schmidt's Naturals, with the collaboration set for release in the fall. The deodorant, he hinted, will be called ‘Here + Now'.

Further details about the launch are being kept under wraps for now, but Schmidts is known for producing vegan, cruelty-free hygiene products formulated without aluminum or artificial fragrances, so it would be reasonable to expect that Bieber's product will follow suit.

The surprising move is the latest big non-musical venture for the famous recording artist, who unveiled his debut fashion line ‘Drew House' at the beginning of this year. The unisex series comprises skater-inspired pieces such as oversized t-shirts, sweatshirts, pants, shorts and separates in cool neutrals.

It looks as though beauty entrepreneurship might be blossoming in the Bieber household -- the singer's wife, model Hailey Bieber, recently sparked rumors that she might be working on a cosmetics-themed venture of her own, after TMZ reported last month that the star's company had filed trademark paperwork for the name "Bieber Beauty," with the intention of creating a beauty and cosmetics brand.