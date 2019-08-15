In the latest segment on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!,’ the late-night TV host amped up the pressure in the race to be the mayor of Dildo, Nfl., after signs promoting his rival, Matt Damon appeared.

“Who would you rather see running Dildo, Jimmy Kimmel or Jason Bourne?” said Russ Chafe, holding a sign in support of Damon to NTV News.

Kimmel hit back on his show, saying “you can’t have a dildo running Dildo,” before having a ‘press conference’ to address his platform before the vote.

Kimmel had his partner-in-crime Guillermo campaigning in Dildo this week in his quest to become mayor, prompting a local brewery to name a limited edition beer ‘Jimmy Kimm-ale.’