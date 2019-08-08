Late-night TV host and comedian Jimmy Kimmel launched his campaign to be the mayor of Dildo, N.L. in the latest gag on his show.

Kimmel, who hosts “Late Night with Jimmy Kimmel,” had been waxing poetic about the little town with a big name on his show for a few days, when he announced he was going to run for mayor while Skyping with town residents on his show.

“I would like to officially declare my candidacy to become mayor of Dildo,” Kimmel told his audience, before revealing that he had paired Hollywood up as a “sister city” with Dildo -- complete with a sign outside his studio.

In return, Dildo residents told Kimmel he would have to be “screeched in,” a Newfoundland tradition involving rum, the recitation of an old saying, eating bologna and kissing a cod fish.

Being “screeched in” makes one a honourary Newfoundlander, so the story goes.

Joyce Bryant, a local Dildo resident, told NTV News that she “was sure Jimmy Kimmel would be honoured to live here.”

Other residents were more skeptical about a Kimmel visit, but said he was welcome anytime.