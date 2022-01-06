Tracking every case of COVID-19 in Canada
Tracking variants of the novel coronavirus in Canada
So, you have COVID-19. Here's how to take care of yourself at home
Doctors urge vigilance as some hospitals raise alarm about infants with COVID-19
Facing record high COVID-19 cases, ministers to update on Canada's response
Omicron could boost waning immunity, blood tests show
Staffing challenges from surging COVID-19 cases affecting some health facilities, police
COVID-19 new case numbers explode in Indigenous communities across Canada
Opening schools should be a priority, but Omicron requires extra safety: experts
Canadians are 'angry' with the unvaccinated: Trudeau
140M rapid tests, enough pediatric COVID-19 doses for all second shots coming this month: feds
Less panic, warm weather among some of the reasons why Canadians are travelling to Florida
Some kids should get shorter vaccine interval amid Omicron risk, experts say
What is 'flurona' and how serious is it?
When will COVID-19 end? Here's what happened with other pandemics