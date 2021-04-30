TORONTO -- Canadian actor Grace Dove, a leading voice in Indigenous storytelling, is making a shift to directing in effort to help establish greater representation of Indigenous people in films.

The 29-year-old recently wrapped up her first film, "Kiri and the Girl," and told CTV National News she made sure that Indigenous voices were involved in every aspect of its production.

"I want to make sure we're telling our stories and I want to be part of that movement," Dove said.

Dove, who is known for her roles in last year's "Monkey Beach," "The Revenant," and Netflix's "How It Ends," says there has been a positive shift for Indigenous actors in recent years.

"When I first got out of acting school, I was horrified at some of the opportunities coming my way and I was saying 'no' more than I was saying 'yes'," Dove said.

"I don't want to encourage violence against Indigenous women and play stereotypes," she explained.

Dove grew up in Prince George, B.C. where her father, Martyn Syme, also worked behind the camera by documenting Indigenous elders.

But his work was put on hold in 1999 when Dove's mom, Georgina, was involved in a serious car accident that left her with a severe brain injury.

"Some elders asked me, maybe you'll tell our stories," Syme said. "And while I got sidetracked caring for Georgina's needs after the accident, I think Grace is carrying that on and allowing Indigenous people to tell their own stories."

Dove finished her education at Vancouver Film School, and went on to star with Leonardo DiCaprio in 2015's "The Revenant." She says the role was a turning point in her career.

"If I can really show up and challenge these people around me like DiCaprio, Tom Hardy and Alejandro Innaritu, I have a shot at this," Dove explained.

She also got the opportunity to act with Forest Whitaker in Netflix's "How It Ends," where she says she received some words of wisdom from the veteran actor.

"As people of colour, there's always going to be these challenges, but it’s up to us to keep pushing those boundaries and challenging Hollywood to do better in our portrayals," Dove said.

As she shifts into doing more directing, Dove says she will continue to push for stronger and more accurate representation of Indigenous people in films.

"We are rising up with the knowledge and traditions of our great people," Dove said in a 2019 TEDx Talk.