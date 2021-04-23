TORONTO -- An Indigenous author's children’s book has found an unexpected audience after landing on the New York Times bestsellers list.

Manitoba’s Tasha Spillett-Sumner told CTV News she was stunned when she found out her book had landed a spot on the coveted list.

"I was so surprised to find out that our book had launched right to No. 3 on the New York Times bestsellers list," Spillett-Sumner said.

Her book, "I Sang You Down from the Stars," spent a week on the bestsellers list, which Spillett-Sumner said is an honour not given to many authors, let alone ones who are Indigenous, make the list.

However, that appears to be changing as more Indigenous voices continue to gain international recognition.

Children’s book "We Are Water Protectors," written by Indigenous author Carole Lindstrom, has been on the prestigious New York Times list for the past 11 weeks.

Spillett-Sumner's book tells the story of the universal experience of motherhood through the eyes of an Indigenous mother-to-be in what can be considered a love song to the main character's unborn child.

The picture book tells the teachings of seasons and traditional medicines that make up the sacred medicine bundle in preparing to welcome her first child into the world.

"That's how I was raised -- immersed in our cultures and our traditions. It's really important to me. It's formed who I am," she explained.

The book's illustrator, award-winning Michaela Goade, is also Indigenous.

Spillett-Sumner is a mix of Cree and Trinidadian heritage, which she said is reflected in the way she crafted the book's story.

"I come from two identities, one of which people were stolen from land and one of which land was stolen from the people," she said.

Growing up in Winnipeg, Spillett-Sumner said she faced adversity in getting to where she is today and was doubted in the past.

She recalled an experience when she was in Grade 7 and was told by a teacher that she would not succeed in a career in writing, despite her passion for it.

"I have a very specific memory of being a young person in public school… and having the teacher call me to her desk side, and sitting me down and telling me, 'Tasha, you're never going to be good at writing. So you should focus your attention else where'," Spillett-Sumner said.

Now, Spillett-Sumner said she plans to continue writing children’s books while she finishes her PhD.