Hugh Jackman and wife Deborra-Lee Furness announce separation

Hugh Jackman and his wife Deborra-Lee Furness have announced they are separating after 27 years of marriage.

“We have been blessed to share almost 3 decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage. Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth,” the two announced in a statement to People.

“Our family has been and always will be our highest priority. We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness,” they continued. “We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives.”

Jackman and Furness married in 1996.

CNN has reached out to representatives for Jackman for comment.

Their statement was signed, “Deb and Hugh Jackman,” and concluded, “This is the sole statement either of us will make.”