Christmas came early for Hilary Duff.

The actress tied the knot with Matthew Koma over the weekend in Los Angeles.

Duff shared a photo from the wedding of the couple standing in front of a vintage Jeep Grand Wagoneer with "Just Married" written on the back window.

Koma posted the same picture with the caption, "For the rest of forever ... 12.21.19."

Duff's dress was designed by British fashion designer Jenny Packham.

"I want Hilary to feel, how I think she wanted to feel in this dress from the direction that we had which is very modern and it's quite a bold look," Packham told Vogue. "And more than anything I wanted her to feel immensely confident in it, and it's a very confident look."

The couple announced their engagement in May a few months after welcoming their daughter, Banks Violet Bair. Duff has a son with her ex-husband Mike Comrie.