NEW YORK -- NEW YORK - Harvey Weinstein's bail has been increased from one to five-million dollars over allegations he violated bail conditions by mishandling his electronic ankle monitor.

Judge James Burke rejected prosecution calls to put the disgraced movie mogul in jail over the alleged violation.

The 67-year-old Weinstein arrived at court in the morning using a walker.

The disgraced movie mogul is scheduled to stand trial in New York City beginning January 6th on rape and sexual assault charges.

Prosecutor Joan Illuzzi said at a hearing on Friday that Weinstein has repeatedly, purposely left at home a piece of the monitoring technology that keeps the ankle bracelet activated.

She said that had left his whereabouts unrecorded for hours at a time.

Weinstein lawyer Donna Rotunno has denied it was anything deliberate, blaming "technical glitches" like dead batteries.

Weinstein has pleaded not guilty to charges he raped a woman in a Manhattan hotel room in 2013 and performed a forcible sex act on a different woman in 2006.