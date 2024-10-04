Sports

    • NFL says the preseason saw its fewest number of concussions since tracking started

    Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa talks on the sidelines during the second half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Monday, Sept. 30, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell) Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa talks on the sidelines during the second half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Monday, Sept. 30, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
    Share

    The NFL saw its fewest number of concussions in the preseason since tracking started in 2015.

    There were 44 concussions in practices and games, a decrease of about 24 per cent from last year.

    “The reason for that change has certainly to do with changes to rules, changes to equipment, including the Guardian Cap, as well as a host of other efforts we’ve made over the years to drive the numbers down,” said Jeff Miller, the NFL executive vice president overseeing player health and safety.

    The league’s revamped kickoff rule led to fewer injuries overall but there were some concussions on the play.

    “We saw a couple more concussions on the dynamic kickoff than we thought we would see,” Miller said. “We haven’t seen any concussions in the first three weeks of the dynamic kickoff in the regular season.”

    Nearly 99 per cent of players wore top-performing helmets, including more than 250 players wearing helmets that the league says provide as much — and in some cases more — protection than a helmet paired with a Guardian Cap.

    There was a nearly 50 per cent reduction in concussions in the preseason among players wearing the Guardian Cap in mandated sessions versus the pre-mandate average.

    The injuries were back in the forefront when Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa sustained his fourth diagnosed concussion in five years during Week 2.

    "I know that he is seeing top experts,” NFL chief medical officer Dr. Allen Sills said.

    Lower-extremity strains were down by 27 per cent in 2024 compared to the 2021 preseason, the year before the acclimation period was introduced.

    “While there is no finish line in our efforts to make the game safer, the injury data from this preseason is an example of how the league’s deliberate approach to player safety continues to deliver results,” Sills said. “We’re committed to building a culture of safety around the game, and this preseason was another positive step in that direction.”

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Jury begins deliberations in Jacob Hoggard's sexual assault trial

    The jury tasked with determining if Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard sexually assaulted a young woman in northeastern Ontario eight years ago began deliberating Friday after nearly two weeks of testimony that saw the singer and his accuser give starkly different accounts of what happened.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News