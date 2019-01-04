

CTVNews.ca with a report from CTV Atlantic’s Ryan MacDonald





Nova Scotia teen Alyssa Rose will get to meet her favourite band, Panic! at the Disco, after a letter she wrote to the lead singer went viral.

She’s currently recovering from a life-threatening condition and will meet them backstage when they perform in Laval, Que., next week.

“You know the term ‘fan-girling’? I was ‘fan-girling.’ Hard,” the teenager from Coxheath, N.S., told CTV Atlantic.

Back in October, Alyssa underwent a 24-hour surgery to remove a brain tumour. One of the ways she’s been coping for the past several months was playing and listening to the band’s music.

"It did help me a lot. If I was stressing out, or I was upset, I'd listen to it,” the 13-year-old said. “I'd just get lost in the music. And I wouldn't be thinking about what was wrong."

Her only wish was to see her favourite band in concert, if she was ever physically strong enough.

After her father Shawn bought tickets to the show, Alyssa ended up writing a letter to the band's lead singer, Brendon Urie.

Her father posted the letter on Twitter, and it was retweeted and shared more than 100,000 times. The tweet eventually caught the attention of the band’s manager.

So they offered Alyssa backstage passes and now she’s meeting the entire band and getting the full VIP treatment when Panic! at the Disco performs on Jan. 12. Her father is thrilled.

Well I am hoping for a Christmas Miracle .@brendonurie @PanicAtTheDisco @ZackCloudHall Please help me make he dream a reality .I have been trying for weeks to help Alyssa https://t.co/oSwewj5LXh pic.twitter.com/psdRjIm01b — Shawn Rose (@ShawnShawnrose) December 20, 2018

"I'm still in shock,” he told CTV Atlantic. “Especially for someone to go out of their way to reach out and fulfill Alyssa's wish. It means a lot."

Late next week, the family is scheduled to make the 14-hour drive together, which is in stark contrast to the trips they would take to the IWK Health Centre in Halifax for Alyssa's medical treatments.

After everything she’s been through, Alyssa said meeting the band really feels earned. She said she’s excited to meet Urie and the rest of the band, but she might not be able to hold her composure.

"I think if he looks at me... I'll pass out. Like, I'm really excited,” she said.