A treatment never before tried on a child in Canada has helped a young girl who was suffering from seizures several times every hour.

Andi Dreher’s seizures had steadily worsened during her first nine years of life. Various treatments, including brain surgery and an assortment of medications, were unable to reverse the pattern and bring peace to the girl from Kitchener, Ont.

“We tried everything,” Dreher’s mother Lori said in a statement published Wednesday.

“She always seems to respond well at first but nothing sticks.”

By this fall, Dreher was having 100 to 150 small seizures on a daily basis and was no longer able to walk on her own.

Doctors had been able to trace the seizures to a small part of Dreher’s brain, next to an unusual arrangement of blood vessels in her brain, which made surgery extremely risky.

Dreher ended up at The Hospital for Sick Children in Toronto, where doctors decided to try to treat her epilepsy with deep brain stimulation (DBS) – a Canadian first for a child with that condition, and a procedure believed to have been used on children only 40 times worldwide.

Experts were brought in from Toronto Western Hospital, which uses DBS to treat Parkinson’s disease, epilepsy and other conditions in adults. The procedure involves implanting a device in the patient’s chest and using it to send electrical impulses to the brain.

“It gives us an unprecedented level of precision to surgically treat pediatric epilepsy,” Dr. George Ibrahim, a neurosurgeon at the Hospital for Sick Children, said in the press release.

“We can actually turn neural circuits on or off to achieve specific outcomes, while minimizing side effects.”

Ibrahim said DBS made particular sense for Dreher because of her “unique brain structure” and the procedure’s ability to microtarget regions of the brain.

The surgery took place Oct. 1. It went well, with Dreher being allowed to go home within a few days.

Doctors say they won’t be able to tell for several months whether DBS will provide Dreher with long-term relief. However, a test they performed with the device during the surgery has them feeling optimistic.

“It completely silenced the electrical activity that’s causing Andi’s seizures,” Ibrahim said.

Lori Dreher says her daughter’s seizures have become less frequent since the device was switched on for good last month.

“We’re hoping DBS can give Andi somewhat of a normal life,” she said.