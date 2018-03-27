Funeral for NYC firefighter killed battling movie set blaze
Firefighters wait in line to pay their respects at the wake for firefighter Michael Davidson in Floral Park, N.Y., Sunday, March 25, 2018. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, March 27, 2018 6:25AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, March 27, 2018 6:26AM EDT
NEW YORK - Mourners are set to gather in New York City for the funeral of a firefighter who was killed while battling a blaze on a movie set.
Tuesday's funeral for Michael Davidson will be held at St. Patrick's Cathedral.
Davidson died early Friday from smoke inhalation. The 15-year veteran had been fighting a fire in the basement of a Harlem building where a movie starring Edward Norton, Bruce Willis, Willem Dafoe and Alec Baldwin was being filmed.
On Saturday, city officials announced Davidson had been posthumously promoted to lieutenant.
Davidson leaves behind a wife and four young children.